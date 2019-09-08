Two children die in house fire in Louisiana

Two children died in a late night house fire in Hodge, Louisiana, according to the State Fire Marshal.

It happened just 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of S. Elm Street.

According to the LOSFM, five children and an adult were inside the home when the fire began.

The adult was unable to rescue two of the children, whose bodies were found by firefighters in the home’s master bedroom, LOSFM said.

“This is the second fire in as many weeks involving children having access to fire-producing objects and that access resulting in devastating consequences,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of, first and foremost, keeping lighters and matches away from the reach of children, but secondly, teaching children about the dangers of playing with fire. This is a heartbreaking case that I hope motivates other families to take these two simple steps to prevent something similar from affecting their loved ones and properties.”

The victims are believed to be an almost 2-month-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, who recently had a birthday, according to LOSFM.

The other children, an 8-year-old boy, 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were examined at a local hospital and released.

investigators learned from witness statements that a child accidentally lit a couch on fire while playing with a lighter.