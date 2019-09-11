Two Cecilia residents arrested for drug charges

Two people from Cecilia were arrested on multiple drug charges Monday afternoon.

62-year-old Vincent Lormand and 41-year-old Danielle Stevens both from Cecilia were arrested at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Hwy.

According to investigators, a search of the home turned up methamphetamine, prescription medication, suspected counterfeit prescription medication, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

Additionally, the suspected counterfeit prescription medication was found mixed in with other prescription medication and appeared to be sold as diverted prescription medication for profit, investigators said.

A Louisiana SNAP card was also found at the home that belonged to someone else.

Charges for Vincent Lormand include:

Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule III Narcotics-1 Count

Possession Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime-6 Counts

Manufacture; Distribution; PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-2 Counts

Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drugs Offenses-1 Count

Prohibited Acts-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia-1 Count

Unauthorized Use Of Food Stamps-1 Count

Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule IV-1 Count

Prohibited Acts; False Representation-1 Count

Charges for Danielle Stevens include:

Possession-Schedule II Narcotics-1 Count

Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-1 Count

Following their arrests, both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.