Two Cecilia residents arrested for drug charges

Two people from Cecilia were arrested on multiple drug charges Monday afternoon.
62-year-old Vincent Lormand and 41-year-old Danielle Stevens both from Cecilia were arrested at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Hwy.
According to investigators, a search of the home turned up methamphetamine, prescription medication, suspected counterfeit prescription medication, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.
Additionally, the suspected counterfeit prescription medication was found mixed in with other prescription medication and appeared to be sold as diverted prescription medication for profit, investigators said.
A Louisiana SNAP card was also found at the home that belonged to someone else.
Charges for Vincent Lormand include:
Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule III Narcotics-1 Count
Possession Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime-6 Counts
Manufacture; Distribution; PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-2 Counts
Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drugs Offenses-1 Count
Prohibited Acts-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia-1 Count
Unauthorized Use Of Food Stamps-1 Count
Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule IV-1 Count
Prohibited Acts; False Representation-1 Count
Charges for Danielle Stevens include:
Possession-Schedule II Narcotics-1 Count
Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-1 Count
Following their arrests, both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.