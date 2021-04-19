Two arrested in connection with 2020 overdose death of Arnaudville man

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two men have been arrested by St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of an Arnaudville man in June 2020.

Chance Thibodeaux, 29, of Arnaudville, and Tory Phillips, 30, of Lafayette, were arrested on warrants on Wednesday, April 14, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. The two are suspected of providing the illegal narcotics that led to the victim’s death on June 19, 2020, in the 1000 block of Lee Gordon Rd. in Arnaudville.

Both men face identical charges: second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to distribute heroin, criminal conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl, distribution of heroin, and distribution of Fentanyl.

Following their arrests, they were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Breaux thanked the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team for their assistance with the investigation.

To report suspected drug activity in your neighborhood, call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626.