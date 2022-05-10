ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office after two pitbull puppies went missing from the animal shelter Friday evening.

Gregory Henderson was arrested and charged with theft and unauthorized entry into a place of business.

Maci Smothers was arrested and charged with principal to theft and unauthorized entry.

Surveillance video shows Smothers used her vehicle to drive onto the shelter’s property while Henderson took the puppies from their kennel.

Director of animal control, Terri Courvelle, explained that Henderson grabbed the puppies by their necks and pulled them over the fence.

Courvelle told News 10 that her staff was away from the shelter on another call when the puppies were stolen. She said her staff encountered Henderson and Smothers as they were leaving but were told they were there to drop off an animal

“We are in the process of making huge play yards, and a portion of the fence is down while we are under construction,” Courvelle explained. “We go back and go through the cameras and at that time we saw them on grounds and saw them steal two puppies.”

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was called and immediately a BOLO was launched for the suspects and dogs.

“This momma dog walked and cried. I went to the shelter around 11 p.m. and this dog was beside herself,” Courvelle said.

Sunday morning, the puppies were found safe and unharmed. They were checked by animal control and returned to their kennel.

“It is a miracle we got them back. I can not thank Dt. Greg Leblanc and Greg Cormier enough, Courvelle said. “They are always willing to help the animals.”