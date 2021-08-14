TROPICAL UPDATE: Fred moving into Gulf of Mexico, Grace taking a similar track

The tropics are getting active as they usually do this time of year in mid-August. We currently have two named systems in the Atlantic.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED has been severely hampered by the Caribbean islands and is now moving away from Cuba. Fred remains disorganized with disorganized convection. Fred could regain tropical storm status over the central/eastern Gulf tomorrow before making landfall along the Alabama/Florida coastline by Monday night. Fred does not pose a threat to Acadiana.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE has formed across the Atlantic, racing westward at around 22mph towards the Lesser Antilles islands. Grace is kicking off some convection this morning and some strengthening could occur, but taking a similar path to Fred, the storm should get hampered by the islands early next week. The current National Hurricane Center track takes Grace towards the Bahamas/Florida in about five days. It’s too early to know what path Grace will take thereafter, so we will continue to monitor the progress of this system through next week.