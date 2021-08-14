TROPICAL UPDATE: Fred moving into Gulf of Mexico, Grace taking a similar track

The tropics are getting active as they usually do this time of year in mid-August. We currently have two named systems in the Atlantic.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED has been severely hampered by the Caribbean islands and is now moving away from Cuba. Fred remains disorganized with disorganized convection. Fred could regain tropical storm status over the central/eastern Gulf tomorrow before making landfall along the Alabama/Florida coastline by Monday night. Fred does not pose a threat to Acadiana.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE has formed across the Atlantic, racing westward at around 22mph towards the Lesser Antilles islands. Grace is kicking off some convection this morning and some strengthening could occur, but taking a similar path to Fred, the storm should get hampered by the islands early next week. The current National Hurricane Center track takes Grace towards the Bahamas/Florida in about five days. It’s too early to know what path Grace will take thereafter, so we will continue to monitor the progress of this system through next week.

Sunny

Abbeville

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Opelousas

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

