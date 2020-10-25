Tropical Storm Zeta Forms, Path Towards Gulf Coast with Impacts to LA Possible







Tropical Depression 28 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Zeta in the western Caribbean Sea. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center shows Zeta lifting northward in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening at the same time before weakening as it reaches the northern Gulf.

Regardless of development, heavy rains will spread across the northern Gulf Coast as we get to Wednesday. This disturbance could be a closer call for Louisiana than first anticipated but most of the significant impacts should stay east of Acadiana.