Tropical Storm Zeta Forms, Path Towards Gulf Coast with Impacts to LA Possible

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Tropical Depression 28 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Zeta in the western Caribbean Sea. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center shows Zeta lifting northward in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening at the same time before weakening as it reaches the northern Gulf.

Regardless of development, heavy rains will spread across the northern Gulf Coast as we get to Wednesday. This disturbance could be a closer call for Louisiana than first anticipated but most of the significant impacts should stay east of Acadiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: