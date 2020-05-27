Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WGHP) — A tropical storm formed off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday, according to an 8:30 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bertha is heading northwest at about 9 mph and is expected to continue moving in that direction through Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next few hours, NHC said, before heading across eastern and northern South Carolina later in the day.

The storm will cross into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding over parts of the Carolinas, and gusty winds could create rough waters and “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the Georgia and Carolina coast Wednesday, NHC reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar