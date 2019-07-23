The cold front that is bringing cooler and less humid weather to Acadiana is expected to stall in the central and northwestern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center will be watching this area in the coming days as a weak low pressure area could develop along it and move northeast towards Florida. Currently they have a 20% of tropical development over the next 5 days.
There will be no tropical threat to southern Louisiana with this possible disturbance.
Very Low Threat for Tropical Disturbance in Gulf, No Impacts for Acadiana
