Trial to begin for man arrested after 2018 deadly crash left two teens dead

Tyler Meaux, the man arrested in connection to a deadly two vehicle crash last year, is scheduled to appear in court this Monday, Dec. 2.

Meaux was arrested back in February of 2018 for his involvement in the deadly crash that left two teenagers dead. He was booked on multiple charges including vehicular homicide.

State Police say Meaux was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 1-67 when his truck collided head on with a car on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Alana Duhon and Sydney Colomb were in the car and died due to their injuries.

Both teens were students at North Vermilion High School. The trial is set to begin Monday in Vermilion Parish.