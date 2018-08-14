Trial date moved for 2 suspects in LSU hazing case

Two suspects charged in the death of Maxwell Gruver will face trial at a later date.

Ryan Isto and Sean Gott will now appear in court on December 4 for misdemeanor hazing charges.

They were originally scheduled to appear on September 6.

Gruver died after an alleged hazing incident at Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

According to the East Baton Rouge coroner, Gruver’s blood alcohol content was six times the legal limit at the time of his death.

Another suspect, Matthew Naquin, is charged with negligent homicide.

His trial date has not been set.