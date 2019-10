The right lane of US 90 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge from Berwick to Morgan City will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, October 16.

Officials say this will allow crews to perform bridge repairs, weather permitting. This project is estimated for completion in early 2021.

The road will remain open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have full access through the area.