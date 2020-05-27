Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Traffic alert: Multiple-vehicle crashes reported on I-10 in the Duson/Scott area

News
Posted: / Updated:

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: All lanes are open at at Scott exit.

ORIGINAL: The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Duson and Scott exits are blocked due to crashes involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

According to the Department of Transportation all eastbound lanes are blocked as of 5:30 p.m. The DOTD said the expected time for the scene to be cleared is about 8 p.m.

The westbound lane at the Scott exit is blocked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar