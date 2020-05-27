Traffic alert: Multiple-vehicle crashes reported on I-10 in the Duson/Scott area

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: All lanes are open at at Scott exit.

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 96 (Scott). Congestion is approximately 4 miles. Use caution. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) May 27, 2020

ORIGINAL: The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Duson and Scott exits are blocked due to crashes involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

According to the Department of Transportation all eastbound lanes are blocked as of 5:30 p.m. The DOTD said the expected time for the scene to be cleared is about 8 p.m.

The westbound lane at the Scott exit is blocked.