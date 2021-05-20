Tracking the Tropics: First tropical system of 2021 may form soon

by: Christina Edwards, Ben Smith,

Posted: / Updated:

While the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season does not begin until June 1, the National Hurricane Center may be tracking tropical development northeast of Bermuda within the next 2-5 days.

If this tropical system were to strengthen and produce maximum sustained winds of 39+ mph, it would receive the name “Ana.”

While it is outside of the normal “start” of hurricane season, it is not unusual for tropical storms to form in the month of May. In fact, at least one tropical depression and/or tropical storm has formed in the month of May for the past 6 years, and some years have even featured two. In the entirety of the Atlantic hurricane basin records, as many as 52 tropical depressions and tropical storms have formed in the month of May. Some storms have formed even earlier in the month of April.

The peak of hurricane season traditionally occurs in mid-September.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Weather Outlook 
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 
200 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021 

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 

1. A non-tropical low pressure system has developed within a broad area of cloudiness and thunderstorms about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The low is expected to develop gale-force winds later today while it moves generally northward. The low is forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters on Friday, and will  likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday. 
For more information on this developing low pressure area, please see High Seas forecasts issued by the NOAA Ocean Prediction Center and forecast products issued by the Bermuda Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. 

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Heavy Rain

Breaux Bridge

70°F Heavy Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

