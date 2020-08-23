Tracking the Tropics: 2 storms heading for double blow to the US Gulf Coast

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday on a path toward the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Laura killed at least seven people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Laura was headed over Cuba before its path likely takes it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a potential hurricane. It appeared the storms would avoid being hurricanes simultaneously — something that researchers say has never happened in the Gulf of Mexico at least since records began being kept in 1900.

The National Hurricane Center said Marco was about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon and heading north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), packing winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph). The center warned of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast.

Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports that a 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic. Haiti’s prime minister said at least four other people had died during the storm, and in the Dominican Republic relatives told reporters that a mother and her young son had died after a wall collapsed on them.

Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Dominican Republic as both countries on the island of Hispaniola suffered heavy flooding.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

Laura was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the eastern tip of Cuba, and its maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

It was forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or Monday.

Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels were warned to be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider changing their plans starting Sunday.

New warnings were added Sunday morning — including a storm surge warning from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a hurricane warning from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A storm surge of up to 6 feet (2 meters) was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Friday, asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.

People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies.

The hurricane center said the storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

82°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

87°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: