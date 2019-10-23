Toys for Tots applications available

The ASSIST Agency, Inc. will be taking applications beginning October 21, 2019 for Toys for Tots sponsored by the US Marines. Applications are available for Acadia, Jeff Davis and Vermilion Parish residents. Applicants must apply in the parish in which they reside. Children up to 12 years old and children 12 and older with special needs will be considered to receive Toys for Tots. Proof of need and identification is required. Parent’s or guardian’s photo ID and the Social Security card and Medicaid card for each child or the SNAP printout with each child and their complete Social Security numbers listed must accompany the application.

Applications can be picked up at the ASSIST offices beginning October 21, 2019:

Acadia – 11 N Parkerson Ave., Crowley – 337-788-7550 x 138

Jeff Davis – 107 E. Nezpique St., Jennings – 337-824-7800

Vermilion – 407 Charity St., Abbeville – 337-898-9554

Completed applications along with proper documents must be turned in to the appropriate ASSIST office no later than 3:00 pm on November 14, 2019. Late or incomplete applications or applications with missing documentation will not be considered. We do not accept faxed, mailed, or emailed applications.