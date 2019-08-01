Woman upset with food punches chef, fires gun in Bourbon street business

New Orleans Police say they are looking for a woman who got angry inside a Bourbon Street business because she didn’t like the food.

“At approximately 2:20 a.m., an unknown black female at the location reportedly become irate over the quality of her food and began punching a cook,” police said in a news release.

When she was escorted out of the business in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, it was not over.

“The subject reportedly returned to the establishment and produced a handgun from her purse.”

Investigators say the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded a refund.

“The victim told the subject to leave, at which time the subject allegedly fired a shot into the back wall of the establishment and exited onto Bourbon Street.”

It happened Sunday.

NOPD ask anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.