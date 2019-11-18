WHO DAT! Brees throws for 228 yards, 3 TDs as Saints beat Bucs 34-17

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints played with the urgency of a team determined to get back on track.

“You lose a game, you move forward. The next game can’t come quick enough,” coach Sean Payton said Sunday after the NFC South leaders rebounded from an ugly loss to last-place Atlanta with a 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drew Brees threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas became the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season for the Saints (8-2).

In addition to a 16-yard scoring pass to Thomas in the first half, Brees tosses TD passes of 3 yards to Jared Cook and 6 to Ted Ginn Jr. after New Orleans was held out of the end zone during the previous week’s 26-9 loss to the Falcons.

Safety Marcus Williams put an exclamation point on a strong defensive performance, returning the third of New Orleans’ four interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown that put the Saints up 34-17 with just over five minutes remaining.

