WELCOME TO THE WEEKEND: Jeff Glor joins “CBS This Morning Saturday”

NEW YORK (CBS)— Former “CBS Evening News” weekday anchor Jeff Glor, who is being replaced by Norah O’Donnell, will remain at CBS News in a different role.

Glor will join Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller as a co-host of “CBS This Morning: Saturday” and serve as a special correspondent, turning feature pieces and investigative reports, for the network.

He begins his Saturday anchor assignment on June 22.

“The Saturday broadcast is a gem,” Glor said in a press release from CBS News. “…I can’t wait to work with Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson. I’m also honored to follow in Anthony Mason’s footsteps, who is a writer, host, and colleague I’ve learned from for a long time.”

Glor has been with CBS News since 2007.

