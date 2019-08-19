Weekend video shows chaos, gunfire inside Lafayette nightclub where club bouncer was injured

Following a shooting at a Lafayette nightclub, Lafayette Police say it’s a perfect example of why they provide security for nightlife in the city.

A fight broke out on-stage inside The District Nightclub on Johnston Street.

Then came a gunshot, which sent a bullet through the bouncer’s leg.

Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas says officers were already stationed outside the club as a precaution before the shot was fired.

“We had about four or five officers already at the location so they were able to respond fairly quickly, get everything under control, and make sure everyone was safe at the scene.”

She says this is something they do any time there’s an event at that location.

“Us being there, we’re able to have a quick response and help and aid anyone that’s ever in need.”

But LPD doesn’t provide extra security at The District only.

Dugas says officers do this for many places to ensure the safety of Lafayette nightlife.

“Just as with our downtown area, anytime there’s an event, we try to make sure we are there, especially in numbers, just to ensure the safety of the people that are participating in the nightclubs or any type of event. So it’s very important that our officers are there.”