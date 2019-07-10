Waitr facing backlash from local restaurant partners

Waitr faces backlash from some of their restaurant partners.

News 10’s Morgan Moore tells us why these small businesses are upset about the change.

The owners here at Avec Bacon Cafe use Waitr for delivery.

But now say they are not signing a new agreement with the delivery service.

Avec Bacon Cafe is one of the smaller restaurants affected by Waitr’s new proposal.

They do not have large margins so they can’t continue to do business with Waitr because they would loose sales.

Owner Paul Ayo is disappointed about the new terms and believes this change would hurt other smaller restaurants.

“I was really upset, and the terms were just not fair for a small business at all.”

Here is how the new agreement works:

Waitr will take a higher commission from restaurants with smaller volume.

Take a lower commission for restaurants with larger volume.

Finally, monthly food sales that exceed twenty-thousand dollars will be charged a fifteen percent commission.

The owner of Avec Bacon Cafe also says as of right now he does not plan to sign this agreement.

Instead he is looking into partnering with other delivery companies.

“We already signed up for Door Dash and we are in the process of getting Grub Hub up and running”

A letter from Waitr states as a part of this roll out, they will be terminating the current partnership agreement between restaurants like Avec Bacon Cafe, effective July 31.