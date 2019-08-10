Volunteers spend weekend revitalizing nine schools in Lafayette Parish

With little less than a week before school starts in Lafayette Parish, thousands of volunteers with the Love Our Schools initiative gathered Saturday to help revitalize nine public schools with some much needed improvements.

Volunteers painted, repaired and added new fixtures at Acadian Middle, Alice Boucher, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, Carencro Heights, Carencro High, JW Faulk, Lerosen Preparatory, Northside High, and Lafayette Middle.

Additionally, nearly 5000 students throughout Acadiana will be provided with backpacks filled with supplies, compliments of the organization.

And more than 600 teachers, and staff will be gifted with much needed classroom supplies.