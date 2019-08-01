Ville Platte shooting: Child shot inside vehicle, suspect identified

Ville Platte Police are investigating the shooting of a 5 year old boy.

Family member tell us De’Amonte Jai’Quan Wilson was riding with his father in a car when they heard gunfire. De’Amonte was shot in the leg.

De’Amonte Jai’Quan Wilson

Police have identified a suspect. The suspect is not in custody.

Lartigue said police are working with the District Attorney’s Office, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office because the crime crossed both city and parish lines.

Family members say De’Amonte is recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital. They sent us this video to show he’s in good spirits.