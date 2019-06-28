Ville Platte passes budget, but not without heated debate

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Tensions ran high between Ville Platte residents and the city council as the city council was trying to adopt this upcoming year’s fiscal budget.

The meeting came almost two weeks after the council decided to increase utility costs for citizens of Ville Platte.

Most of the quarreling was filled with personal attacks, very little having to do with the budget itself.

One frustrated resident called an end the arguments.

“If we can just work together and do it the right way, we can make it here in Ville Platte. Because Ville Platte is beginning to look like a jungle.”

But despite the high tensions, the new budget, reflecting the revenue that would come from the utility cost increase, was passed.

“And with that we will be able to do capital outlay projects, we’re going to do some work at the parks, we’re going to be doing some work on the streets, street signs, and street cameras,” Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said. “We’re also going to be doing some infrastructure work. So the public will be able to see some increased services as well.”