Ville Platte man robbed and beaten; suspects on the run

Ville Platte Police are looking for 3 suspects involved in an incident where a man was attacked and robbed on South Soileau Street.

According to police, the unidentified victim was hospitalized with head injuries and placed in ICU.  

The incident happened June 24, according to police and the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Following an investigation, police need the public’s assistance locating 20-year-old Isaiah Arvie of Mamou, 19-year-old Jarinsky Jones of Lake Charles and 17-year-old Jaylon Thomas of Ville Platte.

All are wanted on charges of aggravated battery and second degree robbery, police said.

Chief Lartigue has issued a warning that these suspects have been known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous and ask that you not approach, instead notify police at 337-363-1313.

