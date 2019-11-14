Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting, 1 confirmed dead

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
deadly-shooting_303016

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) – Deputies with the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Captain Drew David says deputies were called to the scene of a possible shooting a little after 2:00 a.m. off of LA Highway 35, just south of LA Highway 335.

Upon arrival, they found one male victim dead from a gunshot wound.

David says one person has been taken in for questioning, but the investigation is in the early stages, so identities, possible charges and any further information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories