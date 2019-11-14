Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting, 1 confirmed dead

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) – Deputies with the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Captain Drew David says deputies were called to the scene of a possible shooting a little after 2:00 a.m. off of LA Highway 35, just south of LA Highway 335.
Upon arrival, they found one male victim dead from a gunshot wound.
David says one person has been taken in for questioning, but the investigation is in the early stages, so identities, possible charges and any further information will be released at a later time.
