Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting, 1 confirmed dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Leaving a Washington embroiled in an impeachment drama, President Donald Trump returns to the Louisiana governor’s race Thursday, testing his ability to sway an election by trying to oust a Democratic incumbent.

Though Louisiana is a deep red state that Trump won by 20 percentage points, the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days ahead of Saturday’s election as a tossup. Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.