UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly July 4 shooting in Carencro

CARENCRO, La.- UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the the victim in a deadly July 4 shooting as 20-year-old Jaqualon Sellers.

ORIGINAL: Police were able to locate a suspect vehicle near Surrey St. shortly after the shooting occurred.

When police arrived on scene it was learned that a private party had taken the victim to a local hospital where the victim was announced dead upon arrival.

Upon further investigation, three weapons were recovered, by Carencro Police, from the shooting and have charged a sixteen-year-old with one count of second degree murder. Several other charges are pending at this time. More arrests are likely to follow.

The identification of the victim will be released after next of kin have been notified.

ORIGINAL: Chief Anderson has confirmed that Carencro Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night, at around 11:30pm. It happened in the 200 block of Brockton Drive.

One death has been confirmed in result of the shooting.

The it is still very early on in the investigation.

Multiple suspects are in custody.

This is an on going investigation, and will be undated when further information is available.