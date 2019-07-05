UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with grisly Father’s Day shooting death in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a man gunned down in his driveway on Father’s Day morning.

Kendal Singleton, 36, and Mary Savoie, 38, are both facing one count of second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Kendall Singleton (OPD)

They are suspects in the grisly shooting death of 49-year-old Stanley Boxie. Boxie was shot multiple times in his front yard early Father’s Day morning.

Detectives said Boxie was ambushed and shot with an AK-47 rifle.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon confirmed the arrests Friday.

This is a developing story.