BATON ROUGE, La.– UPDATE: The suspect in an officer involved shooting on Saturday, has been identified as Alysia Davidson McCarstle,31, of Baton Rouge. McCarstle was driving a stolen 2014 Honda Civic, and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She remains in a local hospital undergoing treatment. This is an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

ORIGINAL: After an officer involved shooting incident on Saturday morning the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate the incident.

Upon investigation it was found that at 8:30 this morning EBRSO deputies were called out to a crash/possible road rage incident in the area of Pecan Tree Dr. near Jade Ave. in Baton Rouge.

When deputies arrived they came in contact with a driver involved in the crash.

The driver exited a vehicle, and eventually entered another vehicle attempting to flee the scene, during interaction with the deputies. At some point during this encounter, at least one deputy discharged their firearm.

In the act of fleeing the scene, the suspect crashed into at least one EBRSO vehicle before eventually crashing a vehicle on Burbank Dr. west of Staring Ln.

The suspect was transported from the scene of the crash to a local hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured as a result of this incident.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate and gather all facts surrounding the incident. Louisiana State Police Troop A and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

