UPDATE: Man shot dead near MLK Center in Lafayette

UPDATE: A 24-year-old male was shot to death near the MLK Center in Lafayette.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cora St. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When officers arrived they located the unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At this time no arrests have been made, according to police.

The investigation remains on-going and the Lafayette Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

