UPDATE: Final suspect arrested in Cora Street murder

Michael Washington, 18, of Lafayette (Photo: LPD, LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE 2: On Friday, the final suspect wanted in a homicide that took place on July 8, was arrested. The homicide that took the life of Ronald Taylor Jr., 24, of Lafayette.

Michael Washington, 18, of Lafayette turned himself in to detectives with the Lafayette Police Department.

He was moved to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking on an active warrant for second degree murder.

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Coronor’s Officer has identified the victim a deadly Monday night shooting as Ronald Taylor Jr.

One arrest was made in reference to the homicide that occurred at the intersection of Cora St. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Freddie Ivory, 29, is charged with second degree murder. He was located and arrested at a local apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened Monday evening in near the MLK Center.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed. He has not been identified.

The investigation remains on-gong and additional arrests may follow.