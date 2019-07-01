UPDATE: 4th suspect arrested in weekend death of 2-year-old boy

UPDATE: A fourth suspect wanted by Lafayette Police on charges of accessory after the fact, in the weekend death of a 2-year-old boy, was located Monday at a residence in New Iberia.

24-year-old Markeithon D. Edmond of Lafayette was placed under arrest and booked into the Iberia Parish jail.

According to police, Edmond is awaiting transport to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains on-going, police said.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Lafayette home Sunday evening.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Northern Avenue.

Police say they found the toddler suffering from gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

MaKayla Cormier, who has been identified as the boy’s mother, Antorio Edmond and Nathan Bob were arrested and face a charge of negligent homicide.

Police say an additional suspect is being sought on a charge of accessory after the fact.