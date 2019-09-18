Unsolicited political text messages playing increasing role in Acadiana

Cell phones are being bombarded by text messages from political candidates as the primary election gets closer.

Many of those text messages are unsolicited, however many may be unknowingly putting themselves in a position to receive the “annoying” messages.

“If you ever gone and put your number in a enter now or any kind of website that’s not protected, ” Assistant Professor of Public Relations Lauren Auverset of UL Lafayette.

Auverset says putting your phone number on the internet is a way to get text messages you never asked for.

One way to stop is to know it how it started.

“When you’re putting your number out there on the internet people can go by and scrap it. There are programs; they just do it automatically.”

Auverset questions if the tactic of ‘text-ivism’ is ethically reliable. “

I think that you risk closing off a section of your audience,” Auversat said.

“I take a look at to see if it’s important and if its not I just delete it,” Andre William UL Lafayette Communications Instructor stated.

Williams says text-ivism is just another sign of the times.

“We’re constantly using our cell phone as a means of communications. I guess it comes with the territory,” Williams stated.

Amy Jones is the CEO and founder of Burning Stick Creative.

It’s a Lafayette based advertising agency that does a lot of political campaigns.

Jones says some campaigns are buying voter lists from third party vendors that are tied to online shopping such as Amazon or even online food services.

“There are a lot of people who feel that it’s almost a bigger form of invasion than other forms that’s used to reach voters,” Jones noted.

Jones says all in all the tactic that’s most effective in getting the message out will be the one that sticks around.

“More and more candidates are using it; but whether they’re using it effectively is a whole different question.”