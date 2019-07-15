Unresponsive male found inside car at Tobacco Plus gas station, Evangeline Thurway

There is a heavy police presence Sunday evening at the Tobacco Plus gas station on the corner of the Evangeline Thurway at Pinhook Road.

Lafayette Police say on arrival they located a vehicle at that station with an unresponsive male inside.

The vehicle was stopped at the station, police said, and after further investigation the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No vehicles are being allowed onto the property for gas at this time.

This is an ongoing and developing story. We have a crew enroute.