Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1 in the Sun Belt) played host to the Troy Trojans (5-5, 3-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, to a capacity crowd of 41,426.

The Cajuns dominated throughout and ended the game with a final score: UL, 53 Troy, 3.

The Cajuns have clinched the Sun Belt West Division with the win and will go on to play Appalachian State in the SBC title game.

