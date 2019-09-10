Live Now
Two arrested for burglarizing home of recently deceased neighbor

Two men have been arrested for burglarizing the home of one of the men’s recently deceased neighbor in Jennings.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said in a news release that the son of the deceased reported the burglary around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

A shotgun, a crossbow, a Honda 250 Motorcycle and cash were missing from the residence, Ivey said.

In addition, a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from Calcasieu Parish was left at the residence, Ivey said.

25-year-old Blake Everette Dartez of Jennings, who was a neighbor of the deceased, and 38-year-old Benjamin Wayne Landry of Jennings were arrested and booked into the parish jail for aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of motor vehicle and theft.

Both men are being held without bond.

