Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Twitter bans all political advertisements

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.

Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook. 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change Wednesday, saying the company is recognizing that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.

The majority of money spent on political advertising in the U.S. goes to television ads.

Twitter’s policy will start on November 22.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar