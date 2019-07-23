Live Now
Tuesday marks solemn 4-year anniversary of Lafayette theater shooting

Four years ago today, a mass shooting at the Grand 16 theater on Johnston Street claimed the lives of two Acadiana women and injured nine others.

The shooter John Houser opened fire during a movie and afterwards committed suicide.

Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson were killed.

21 year old Breaux from Franklin was a student at LSUE and worked at the Coco Eros boutique.

33 year old Jillian Johnson of Lafayette was a visual and musical artist, she designed t-shirts, and had her own gift shop in Lafayette.

She also played ukulele and guitar in her band “the figs.”

It’s a tragic night that Acadiana will never forget and the lives of Mayci and Jillian will never be forgotten.

