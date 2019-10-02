Trump tweet: Anyone but Edwards in Louisiana Governor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) President Donald Trump is weighing in on the Louisiana Governor’s race.
In a tweet Tuesday, Trump urged Louisiana voters to support either Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone over incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.
In his tweet, Trump called them both great.
Trump’s tweet comes the same day Abraham released an ad calling Rispone desperate and saying Rispone is lying to voters about Abraham’s record.
Recent polls have shown Abraham and Edwards flip-flop in second place behind Edwards.
Early voting for the October 12 election continues through Saturday.
A runoff election will be held on November 16 if no candidate reaches 50 percent.