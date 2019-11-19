Live Now
Trump spokeswoman says Obama aides left behind mean notes

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says Obama administration aides left behind taunting notes for incoming Trump officials when they handed over their offices in 2017.  

In an interview Tuesday, Grisham told conservative radio show host John Fredericks that, “We came into the White House. I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail, you aren’t going to make it.”   

Numerous Obama aides denounced the accusation as fiction.  

Grisham later backtracked and said the nasty notes were left only in one part of the White House that houses press operations.  

Some high-profile Obama administration officials flatly denied the claim, including former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Writing on Twitter, she says, “This is a bald faced lie.”

