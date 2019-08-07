President Trump set to meet shooting first responders, victims in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in Dayton Wednesday in the aftermath of the Oregon District mass shooting Sunday night.

The president tweeted Tuesday evening “Will be going to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, tomorrow to meet with First Responders, Law Enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings.

The president is expected to arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base shortly after 10:30 am Wednesday. It is still unclear who the president and first lady will meet with while in Dayton, but after his visit he is expected to then travel to El Paso, Texas, the site of another mass shooting on Saturday.

President Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, talking about the shooter, Connor Betts, being a supported of “political figures” like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Antifa.

“Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA.” @OANN I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said Tuesday she will greet the president as her official capacity as Mayor of Dayton, but was also critical of his remarks on the shootings and the actions planned to combat gun violence.

“I’m disappointed with his remarks,” Mayor Whaley said. “I think they fell really short. He mentioned gun issues one time. I think watching the president the past few years on the issues of guns, I don’t know if he knows what he believes, frankly.”

At the state level, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out a number of action points Tuesday to not just combat gun violence in Ohio, but to address mental health as well.

Gov. DeWine stated that this is the time to come together as a state, no matter of party.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together,” Gov. DeWine said. “We must come together as the much larger Ohio family because when one family grieves, we all grieve. We have an obligation to each other. We have an obligation to include others, not exclude.”

The governor also had words for the City of Dayton and his home area of the Miami Valley.

“The people of Dayton and the Miami Valley are resilient,” Gov. DeWine said. “Dayton is a great city. It is a city with a great history. It is a city with a great future. For the people of Dayton and the Miami Valley, there are better days ahead. The sun will come up.”