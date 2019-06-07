Trump, Macron honor veterans of D-Day as having “saved freedom”

(CBS NEWS)- President Trump and first lady Melania Trump continued their commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied northern France by Allied forces. The president joined French Presidnet Emmanuel Macron in honoring the fallen on the very site of the invasion — the beaches of Normandy.

The risky maneuver launched on June 6, 1944 saw more than 150,000 American, British and other Allied troops cross the English Channel to halt the advance of Adolph Hitler’s war machine in northern France. It would cost the Allies some 10,000 men, but it would become the turning point of World War II.

Mr. Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at a ceremony marking the somber occasion. The leaders honored numerous living veterans of the D-Day invasion, bestowing some with the French Legion of Honor medal.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now