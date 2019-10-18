Live Now
Tropical storm warning, storm surge warning issued along Gulf Coast as PTC16 strengthens

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is getting stronger and is forecast to become a tropical or subtropical storm later on Friday.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters found Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 stronger Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The National Hurricane Center says the system is becoming better organized and has a high 90 percent chance of forming within the next 48 hours. The next storm name of the season is Nestor.

As of 11 a.m. ET Friday, the system is about 230 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. It’s moving northeast at 22 miles per hour.

The system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later Friday and will then move inland across parts of the southeast throughout the weekend.

The NHC says there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation up to 5 feet along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach. Portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast may experience tropical-storm-force winds.

Isolated flash flooding is also possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States through Saturday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown Florida
  • Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

