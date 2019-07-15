Tropical Storm Barry forces local couple to move wedding inside UL Lafayette indoor football field

Casie Falcon Young was supposed to get married Saturday night at The Manor in St. Martinville.

Tropical Storm Barry made that impossible, but the ingenuity of family and friends allowed her to still say “I do” Saturday — in a place she never expected.

She and Garland Young Jr. wed Saturday morning inside the indoor practice football field for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“I was so disappointed until my niece called and said, ‘We can still do this; Let’s do it at UL, and Uncle Lynn could be with us in spirit,” Young said Sunday.

Young’s uncle, Lynn Williams, was an equipment manager at UL since 1985.

He died in March at 56, leaving a void in the equipment room and the hearts of UL players and family like Young.

She had been in the football facility before, often when there was a bad weather situation like this. He would have had them inside the large building to make sure they were safe during a storm.

“We would have been there anyway with him if the situation was different,” she said.

