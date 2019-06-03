Troopers investigate fatal head-on crash in St. Helena

PINE GROVE, La.- In the early hours of Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were called out to a fatal crash on LA 16 near Calmes Road, that took the life of Ronald Lee Davis, 38, of Greensburg.

Upon investigation Troopers determined that the crash occured as Davis was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on LA 16. For reasons unkown at this time Davis’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head on into a 2002 Cadillac DeVille, driven by John Ray Daniels, 35, of Denham Springs.

Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis’ wife, Pamela Topps, 38, of Greensburg, was a front seat passenger in his vehicle. She sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The other driver in the crash sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Air Med.

None of the occupants in either vehicle were restrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.

