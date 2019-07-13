TRAFFIC UPDATES: List of flooded and closed roads around Acadiana

UPDATE 3: Roads that are currently closed in Evangeline Parish.
E. Lasalle St, Ville Platte
N Chataignier, Ville Platte
N Dock Rd, Ville Platte
106 St. Landry Hwy, Ville Platte
Tiger Lane, Mamou
All roads that are prone to flooding are flooded, please avoid those roadways if you can.
UPDATE 2: For New Iberia city wide road closures have been lifted.
UPDATE: The New Iberia Police Department is asking all residents of New Iberia and anyone planning on traveling to stay indoors. It has become hazardous to use the roads in the City of New Iberia.
As of 4 p.m. all roads are closed in New Iberia’s city limits.
The current weather situation is causing downed trees and power lines in the area. Some streets and roads have been closed until further notice. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris.
St Mary Parish: LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River & LA 70 at 9th Street
St. Martin Parish: The 1500 block of Hebert Lane is currently closed after a tree has fallen.
According to a Facebook post from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the large tree fell and is currently blocking the roadway.
SLEMCO Crews are currently working the scene.
Additionally LA 321 (Hebert Lane) 3/4 mile South of LA 347 is closed due to heavy rains.
Fontelieu Road near the 1000 block of Duchamp is closed due to a downed tree
Iberia Parish:
- Anderson Street @ Harrison Street
- Anderson Street @ Rosalie Street
- 1800 block of East Main Street
- 400 block of East Main Street
- 1100 block of Daspit Road
- Dupier Road @ Loreauville Road
- 500 block of Parkview drive
- 800 block of Edna Street
- 1600 block of Elm Street
- Dedar Hill @ North Street
- Edward Street @ Cyress Street
- Henshaw Street @ Pershing street
- Ann street @ Dale street
- Guadalajara Street
- 100 block of Dalton Street
- Victory drive @ Myra Street
- Decuir street @ French Street
- 900 East Admiral Doyle Drive
Vermilion-flooded roadways:
- Delcambre Area–
- Country Dr.
- Boyance at La 330
- Olias at La 330
- La 330 south of 17032
- St. Elmo at La 330
- Erath Area–
- Charlie Field Rd.
- La 330 at La 331 DOTD road closed sign
- Live Oak Rd.
- La 330 near Aurilien
- La 685 near bayou south of town
- Caldwell between La 685 and La 331
Abbeville Area:
- Chaisson Rd. due to telephone pole down
- La at 335 north of La 694
- S. Hospital south of tracks
- Queens Rd.
- Davie at Sidney Gautreaux
- Maple Rd.
- Theall Rd. just north of La 82
- Audubon Rd. at 82
- Rodeo Rd.
- Charity Street
- John Hardy at Hwy 14 ByPass
- South Charles Campbell Avenue
- Graceland
- North Bailey
ICY:
- La 333 just south of Andrew Rd.
- Andrew Rd.
- Bayou Rd
- School Board Rd.
- S. Chapel Rd.
- E. Chapel Rd. Cattleman Rd.
- Issac Rd.
- Semmus Rd.
- Maurice Area
- La 699 at U.S. 167 stop sign missing
- La 699
Kaplan Area:
- William at La 335
Carencro:
Road Closures:
- 400 Block Thoroughbred (Tree Down)
- 200 Block Prejean Rd. (Tree & Wire Down)
- 100 Block Kate Rd. (Tree Down)
Water is beginning to accumulate on roadways and are being barricaded at this time:
- Breaux Rd. & Potier Rd.
- Greg St. & Guilbeau Rd.
High water but passable at this time:
- 4800-5000 block of Moss Street
- Post Road
Scott:
- null
- W. Willow from Ambassador Caffery to Pecan Grove
- Vincent between Creswell & Winbourne
- Westward between Vincent & Provost
- Perez/Sunset/St. Anne area
- Old Spanish Trail between L Provost & SpeedPro Ln.
- Barricades are in place on Mills near W. Willow due to a downed power line & pole until Entergy can remove it.
Lafayette:
- University between Dugas Rd and Pont des Mouton Rd. due pole down across road
- Bajat Rd.- high water
- Cankton Rd.- high water
- Chemin Metaire- high water
- Comier Rd.- closed
- Comier St.- high water
- Dugas Rd. – closed
- Espasie Dr.- closed
- Fortune Rd.- closed
- Gallet Rd.- closed
- Gendarme Rd.- closed
- Gouaux Rd.- closed
- Guillot Rd.- closed, high water
- Hebert Rd.- closed
- Herlil Cir.- closed
- Hill Ridge Dr.- closed
- Joli Rd.- closed
- Landry Rd.- high water
- Legend Creek Dr.- closed
- Lynn Dr.- closed
- Madeline Ave.- closed
- Magnolia Knee Dr.- high water
- Mills St.- closed
- Moss St.- closed
- Mosser Dr.- closed
- N. Larriviere Rd.- high water
- Oak Springs Ln.- closed
- Ocho Rios Ln.- closed
- Old Spanish Ln.- high water
- Picard Rd.- high water
- Railroad st.- closed
- Rue Chavanic- closed
- Rue Scholastique
- Saint Anne St.- high water
- Savoy Rd.- closed
- Sunset Dr.- high water
- Verot School Rd.- high water, closed
- Vincent Dr.- high water
- W. Willow St.- high water
- Westward Ave.- high water