TRAFFIC UPDATES: List of flooded and closed roads around Acadiana

UPDATE 3: Roads that are currently closed in Evangeline Parish.

E. Lasalle St, Ville Platte

N Chataignier, Ville Platte

N Dock Rd, Ville Platte

106 St. Landry Hwy, Ville Platte

Tiger Lane, Mamou

All roads that are prone to flooding are flooded, please avoid those roadways if you can.

UPDATE 2: For New Iberia city wide road closures have been lifted.

UPDATE: The New Iberia Police Department is asking all residents of New Iberia and anyone planning on traveling to stay indoors. It has become hazardous to use the roads in the City of New Iberia.

As of 4 p.m. all roads are closed in New Iberia’s city limits.

The current weather situation is causing downed trees and power lines in the area. Some streets and roads have been closed until further notice. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris.

St Mary Parish: LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River & LA 70 at 9th Street

St. Martin Parish: The 1500 block of Hebert Lane is currently closed after a tree has fallen.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the large tree fell and is currently blocking the roadway.

SLEMCO Crews are currently working the scene.

Additionally LA 321 (Hebert Lane) 3/4 mile South of LA 347 is closed due to heavy rains.

Fontelieu Road near the 1000 block of Duchamp is closed due to a downed tree

Photo Credit: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Iberia Parish:

Anderson Street @ Harrison Street

Anderson Street @ Rosalie Street

1800 block of East Main Street

400 block of East Main Street

1100 block of Daspit Road

Dupier Road @ Loreauville Road

500 block of Parkview drive

800 block of Edna Street

1600 block of Elm Street

Dedar Hill @ North Street

Edward Street @ Cyress Street

Henshaw Street @ Pershing street

Ann street @ Dale street

Guadalajara Street

100 block of Dalton Street

Victory drive @ Myra Street

Decuir street @ French Street

900 East Admiral Doyle Drive

Vermilion-flooded roadways:

Delcambre Area –

– Country Dr.

Boyance at La 330

Olias at La 330

La 330 south of 17032

St. Elmo at La 330

Erath Area –

– Charlie Field Rd.

La 330 at La 331 DOTD road closed sign

Live Oak Rd.

La 330 near Aurilien

La 685 near bayou south of town

Caldwell between La 685 and La 331

Abbeville Area:

Chaisson Rd. due to telephone pole down

La at 335 north of La 694

S. Hospital south of tracks

Queens Rd.

Davie at Sidney Gautreaux

Maple Rd.

Theall Rd. just north of La 82

Audubon Rd. at 82

Rodeo Rd.

Charity Street

John Hardy at Hwy 14 ByPass

South Charles Campbell Avenue

Graceland

North Bailey

ICY:

La 333 just south of Andrew Rd.

Andrew Rd.

Bayou Rd

School Board Rd.

S. Chapel Rd.

E. Chapel Rd. Cattleman Rd.

Issac Rd.

Semmus Rd.

Maurice Area

La 699 at U.S. 167 stop sign missing

La 699

Kaplan Area:

William at La 335

Carencro:

Road Closures:

400 Block Thoroughbred (Tree Down)

200 Block Prejean Rd. (Tree & Wire Down)

100 Block Kate Rd. (Tree Down)

Water is beginning to accumulate on roadways and are being barricaded at this time:

Breaux Rd. & Potier Rd.

Greg St. & Guilbeau Rd.

High water but passable at this time:

4800-5000 block of Moss Street

Post Road

Scott:

null W. Willow from Ambassador Caffery to Pecan Grove

Vincent between Creswell & Winbourne

Westward between Vincent & Provost

Perez/Sunset/St. Anne area

Old Spanish Trail between L Provost & SpeedPro Ln.

Barricades are in place on Mills near W. Willow due to a downed power line & pole until Entergy can remove it.

Lafayette: