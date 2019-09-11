Town of Baldwin shutting off water for line repairs today

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave that is located north of Haiti. This disturbance is currently moving to the northwest where it is expected to reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. The NHC has increased the likelihood to 60% that at least a tropical depression will form in the next 5 days and possibly Tropical Storm Humberto.

Tropical models show this disturbance moving and staying in the eastern Gulf of Mexico while further organizing and strengthening into a Tropical Storm. This current forecast tracks are best case scenario for our areas as any major impacts would stay well east of Acadiana if a system were to form. Additional moisture in the atmosphere will increase rain chances Sunday and Monday but any impacts should remain minimal. Considering the uncertainty of the forecast we need to stay vigilant and track this disturbance closely throughout its lifespan.