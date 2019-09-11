BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – Today, the Town of Baldwin will temporarily shut off the water supply to residents on Labau, Eigth, Ninth, Tenth, Jolivette, Provost, and Lancelin Streets to repair a waterline break.
The water will be shut off beginning at 7:00 a.m. and will be off until further notice.
Town of Baldwin shutting off water for line repairs today
