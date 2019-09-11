Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Town of Baldwin shutting off water for line repairs today

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – Today, the Town of Baldwin will temporarily shut off the water supply to residents on Labau, Eigth, Ninth, Tenth, Jolivette, Provost, and Lancelin Streets to repair a waterline break.

The water will be shut off beginning at 7:00 a.m. and will be off until further notice.

Keep following News 10 on our social media and website for when the water will turned back on.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local