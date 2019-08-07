Tony Robichaux honored posthumously by the Lafayette City-Parish Council

Former Ragin Cajuns Baseball Coach, Tony Robichaux, was posthumously honored by Lafayette City-Parish President Joel Robideaux and the Lafayette City-Parish Council during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Robichaux was the head coach for over 2 decades.

He died July 3, 2019 at Oschner Hospital in New Orleans after suffering a heart attack.

“Last night, I was humbled and honored to present the family of Coach Tony Robichaux with this commemorative plaque in recognition of his lifetime of service to our community. Few can match the dedication and commitment he displayed in his life, on and off the diamond.” #36Forever Mayor-President Joel Robideaux wrote in a social media post.

Robichaux was 57 years old at the time of his death.