Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Timeline of events leading to America’s Cajun Navy founder’s arrest

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With the arrest of founder of America’s Cajun Navy, John Billiot Jr., News 10 takes a look a look at the timeline of events that led to his arrest.

On December 29, 2018, a little boy went missing out of Evangeline Parish.

The FBI, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and multiple agencies and volunteers worked together to look for the boy.

One of those agencies helping with, and sometimes leading the search was America’s Cajun Navy.

The boy was found, and on December 30, 2018 the boy’s parents, Paul and Minette Thibodeaux, were arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on the charge of cruelty to juveniles.

The boy and his sister were taken from their parents’ custody and placed in foster care– that’s what led Billiot to start a fundraiser for them which included a GoFundMe account which raised $7,500.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money was to be used for “helping get the kids a great Christmas and things they will need to have on a daily basis.”  Billiot wrote the money would “also help for school uniforms, supplies” and more.
But according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, only a portion of the funds collected were used for the benefit of the foster children as intended. They say Billiot kept the majority of the donated funds.

Billiot was arrested and charged with felony theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar