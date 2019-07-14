Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Thousands still without power Sunday evening, officials ask that residents avoid live collapsed wires

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Give deep thought to debris cleanup in the aftermath of the storm.

Utility companies warning residents about handling downed power lines.
not only is it dangerous but it could be deadly.

News Ten’s Renee Allen has the forewarning.

Let the cleanup begin but let it begin with safety in mind.

Residents clearing out debris could bump into some trouble — such as a downed powerlines.

Slemco Communication manager says if there’s a power line down nearby or on your property don’t touch it.

“just because its down doesn’t mean its dead . If its down we tell people to consider it live.”

Laurent says both cleanup and the storing of generators after a storm are activities that must be undertaken safely.

“Some people don’t want their generators to get stolen so they put it in their garage and close the garage door.”

Laurent says the exhaust from a generator is carbon monoxide a dangerous gas with no detectable odor.

“If you put it in a lock garage or in the house or some people have done that. you know carbon monoxide can get into the home.”

Another after storm warning.

Attaching a generator to a breaker box to get power to your home is dangerous for workers trying to get power up in running.

Because that back feeds the line and that can kill our workers. You have to make sure a certified electrician does that and does it properly with a double throw switch so the power doesn’t get back onto the line.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: