Thousands still without power Sunday evening, officials ask that residents avoid live collapsed wires

Give deep thought to debris cleanup in the aftermath of the storm.

Utility companies warning residents about handling downed power lines.

not only is it dangerous but it could be deadly.

News Ten’s Renee Allen has the forewarning.

Let the cleanup begin but let it begin with safety in mind.

Residents clearing out debris could bump into some trouble — such as a downed powerlines.

Slemco Communication manager says if there’s a power line down nearby or on your property don’t touch it.

“just because its down doesn’t mean its dead . If its down we tell people to consider it live.”

Laurent says both cleanup and the storing of generators after a storm are activities that must be undertaken safely.

“Some people don’t want their generators to get stolen so they put it in their garage and close the garage door.”

Laurent says the exhaust from a generator is carbon monoxide a dangerous gas with no detectable odor.

“If you put it in a lock garage or in the house or some people have done that. you know carbon monoxide can get into the home.”

Another after storm warning.

Attaching a generator to a breaker box to get power to your home is dangerous for workers trying to get power up in running.

Because that back feeds the line and that can kill our workers. You have to make sure a certified electrician does that and does it properly with a double throw switch so the power doesn’t get back onto the line.”