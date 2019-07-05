“They took a good soldier from my heart, but he’s still in my spirit.” Opelousas PD arrest two in Father’s Day murder

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Police have released new information about a deadly shooting on Father’s Day. Officers have made a pair of arrests.

A gunman with an AK-47 rifle ambushed 49-year-old Stanley Boxie in the driveway of his home.

Boxie was shot more than a dozen times. Now investigators say they’ve finally caught the two people they think are responsible for his death.

“Ultimately, it was uncovered that the shooting was the result of a dispute between Mr. Boxie and Mr. Kendal Singleton,” said Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon.

A nearly two-week investigation led the Opelousas Police Department to two suspects, Kendal Singleton and Mary Savoie.

“Whom obviously were both, according to the evidence, were in a relationship with Ms. Mary Savoie,” Mclendon added.

They discovered that the two confronted Boxie at 3 a.m. on Father’s Day by surprise. Since the shooting, neighbors have been on edge.

“It just kept me not sleeping. I never knew that somebody might come back.”

Michael Batiste considered Boxie his best friend. “Hurt me really heard because the way it happened like this in front his house and in our neighborhood.. our neighborhood is not like this type of violence,” said Batiste.

This is the fourth homicide in Opelousas this year. City officials thank the public for coming forward in this investigation.

“Everyone in this city wants better and if we can continue to do that.. have that type of communication and that type of effort.. on all of our parts, Opelousas will be better tomorrow than it is today,” said Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Singleton and Savoie now both face one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted degree murder.

This is still an open and on-going investigation. Anyone with further details is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department.

